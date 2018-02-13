बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Valentine Day Special: जाति-धर्म तोड़ इन नेताओं ने की शादी, रोचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:25 PM IST
कहते हैं प्यार का कोई मजहब, जाति या समुदाय नहीं होता है। इसके कई उदाहरण हमें अपनी आप-पास की जिंदगी में देखने को मिलते हैं। इस समय जहां प्यार के त्योहार वैलेंटाइन डे के आगोश में दुनिया सराबोर है। वहीं आज हम आपको देश के उन नेताओं के बारे में बताते हैं जिन्होंने धर्म और जाति के बंधनों को तोड़कर अपने प्यार को हासिल किया है। ऐसा करने में उन्हें कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा, उनकी यह लव स्टोरी काफी दिलचस्प रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a82b4494f1c1b4d588b8483","slug":"these-politicians-break-the-boundary-of-religion-and-caste-for-their-love","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Day Special: \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f-\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.