2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने आजमाई थी किस्मत, मिली हार

2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं
- फोटो : Instagram
गुल पनाग
- फोटो : Instagram
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : Instagram
राज बब्बर
- फोटो : Instagram
जयाप्रदा
- फोटो : Instagram
प्रकाश झा
- फोटो : Instagram
बप्पी लाहिड़ी
- फोटो : Instagram