शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   these bollywood celebrities lost election in 2014 Lok Sabha

2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने आजमाई थी किस्मत, मिली हार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 03:30 PM IST
2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं
1 of 7
2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं - फोटो : Instagram
2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान पूरे देशभर में मोदी लहर जोर-शोर से चल रही थी। इस दौरान बहुत सी बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने भाजपा का दामन थामा और उन्हें जीत का स्वाद चखने को भी मिला। वहीं कुछ ऐसी हस्तियां भी रहीं जिनकी लोकप्रियता उन्हें सांसद बनाने में असफल रही। आज हम आपको ऐसी ही कुछ हस्तियों के बारे में बताते हैं जो लोकसभा चुनाव हार गई थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bollywood celebrities election lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha election 2014 modi wave kirron kher gul panag बॉलीवुड हस्तियां मोदी लहर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर-स्वरा भास्कर की सोशल मीडिया पर बयानबाजी, भाजपा को वोट न देने से जुड़ा है मामला

7 अप्रैल 2019

Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियों की अपील- 'भाजपा को न दें वोट'

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
Bollywood is not happy with pm modi says madhur bhandarkar 
Chhattisgarh

मोदी पर मधुर भंडारकर का बड़ा खुलासा, सामने लाए प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ 'बॉलीवुड' का ये सच

19 जून 2018

Lok sabha election 2019 Nationalism in BJP Manifesto 2019
India News

भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र में 'राष्ट्र सर्वप्रथम', जानें राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा-सैनिकों को लेकर क्या हैं वादे?

8 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
मंगल पांडे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आजादी के इस मतवाले के सामने थरथराते थे अंग्रेज, जल्लादों ने फांसी देने से कर दिया था मना

8 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र में किसानों के लिए क्या?
India News

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र में किसानों के लिए पेंशन और शून्य ब्याज पर कर्ज, किए गए ये बड़े एलान

8 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
India News

सत्ता पर सबसे ज्यादा समय तक काबिज रहे हैं ये भारतीय राजनेता, एक तो 24 साल से हैं मुख्यमंत्री

7 अप्रैल 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी-धनंजय सिंह
India News

यूपी: बड़े दलों की बेरुखी से बाहुबलियों के सपने टूटे, अरमानों पर यूं फिरा पानी

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये काम, उठाना पड़ सकता है भारी नुकसान

7 अप्रैल 2019

श्याम बाबू
India News

57 सालों से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहा है 84 साल का ये बुजुर्ग, पीएम बनने का है सपना

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
Lok Sabha Election 2019 how Atal Bihari one speech won election to jan sangh in 1971
India News

जब अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के एक भाषण ने जनसंघ को जिताया था चुनाव

7 अप्रैल 2019

संबित पात्रा का सियासी सफर
India News

शख्सियत: जानिए किस तरह परवान चढ़ा संबित पात्रा का सियासी करियर

3 अप्रैल 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी-लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

स्थापना दिवस: दो सीटों से 282 तक पहुंची भाजपा, अटल-आडवाणी युग से मोदी लहर तक का सफर

6 अप्रैल 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव-चन्द्रशेखर
India News

समाजवादी पार्टी: 27 साल पहले शुरू हुआ साइकिल का सफर और मंजिलों की मुश्किल

7 अप्रैल 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के सियासी सफर पर नजर
India News

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी: बयानों से बवंडर लाने वाला वो नेता जिसकी सियासी विरासत 80 साल पुरानी है

4 अप्रैल 2019

वायनाड सीट से अपना नामांकन दाखिल करते राहुल गांधी
India News

वायनाड से राहुल गांधी का दिल का रिश्ता, याद आता होगा 28 साल पुराना वो पल

4 अप्रैल 2019

सुमित्रा महाजन
India News

सुमित्रा महाजन: लगातार 8 बार लोकसभा चुनाव जीतकर इतिहास रचने वालीं 'ताई' का सियासी सफर

5 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र में ये 10 बड़े वादे, राहुल ने चला मास्टर स्ट्रोक

2 अप्रैल 2019

दिल्ली का कालकाजी मंदिर
India News

तस्वीरें: देशभर में धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा नवरात्र का पहला दिन, देखें मंदिरों की सजावट

6 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा में वंशवाद
India News

भाजपा की राजनीति में भी तनकर खड़ा है वंशवाद का बरगद, ये बड़े नेता हैं शामिल

2 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल के पांच बड़े वादे
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले राहुल गांधी के ये पांच वादे क्या कांग्रेस का बेड़ा पार लगा पाएंगे?

1 अप्रैल 2019

eggs
India News

प्लास्टिक या नकली अंडों की कैसे करें पहचान, एफएसएसएआई ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस

3 अप्रैल 2019

2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं
2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं - फोटो : Instagram
गुल पनाग
गुल पनाग - फोटो : Instagram
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : Instagram
राज बब्बर
राज बब्बर - फोटो : Instagram
जयाप्रदा
जयाप्रदा - फोटो : Instagram
प्रकाश झा
प्रकाश झा - फोटो : Instagram
बप्पी लाहिड़ी
बप्पी लाहिड़ी - फोटो : Instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.