Strong speech of PM Narendra Modi in France, Muslims welcomed 

फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार भाषण, मुस्लिमों ने किया स्वागत, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 09:49 PM IST
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
1 of 9
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : सभी तस्वीरें पीटीआई से
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को मिला प्रचंड जनादेश ‘न्यू इंडिया’ के निर्माण के लिए है और भ्रष्टाचार, भाई-भतीजावाद, जनता के धन की लूट तथा आतंकवाद पर पहले कभी इस तरह लगाम नहीं लगाई गई।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने यहां यूनेस्को मुख्यालय में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करते हुए तीन तलाक की कुप्रथा पर रोक लगाने जैसे बड़े फैसले गिनाए जो उनकी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल में लिए गए हैं।
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : सभी तस्वीरें पीटीआई से
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : PTI
