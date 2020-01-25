शहर चुनें

भारतीय गणतंत्र दिवस का इतिहास, पहली 10 परेड में शामिल हुए मुख्य अतिथियों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 04:22 AM IST
Republic Day 2020: Republic Day parade history
Republic Day 2020: Republic Day parade history - फोटो : social media
भारत में रविवार को 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 के मुख्य अतिथि ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जायर बोल्सोनारो होंगे। जायर बोल्सोनारो का शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति भवन में औपचारिक स्वागत किया गया। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में बोल्सोनारो की अगवानी की।
 
71वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य अतिथि बोल्सोनारो होंगे लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि पहले 10 गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य अतिथि कौन थे? हम आपको बताते हैं कि गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड के लिए राजपथ पर आमंत्रित पहले 10 मुख्य अतिथि कौन थे।
republic day 2020 republic day republic day parade history republic day history
Republic Day 2020: Republic Day parade history
Republic Day 2020: Republic Day parade history - फोटो : social media
