बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
श्रद्धांजलि तस्वीरें : कभी न भूलने वाले "चांदनी" के अंतिम "लम्हें"
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 08:11 PM IST
देश की पहली फीमेल सुपरस्टार श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गया है। मुंबई के विले पार्ले सेवा समाज शवदाह गृह में उनके का दाह-संस्कार हुआ। उनके पति बोनी कपूर ने उन्हें मुखाग्नि दी। पूरा देश भारी दिल और नम आंखों से उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। दुबई में एक पारिवारिक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने गईं 54 वर्षीय श्रीदेवी का देहांत 24 फरवरी को हुआ था। पद्मश्री से सम्मानित श्रीदेवी का असली नाम श्री अम्मा यांगर अय्यपन था। उन्हें चांदनी, लम्हे, मिस्टर इंडिया, चालबाज, नगीना, सदमा जैसी हिट हिंदी फिल्मों के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a96b5754f1c1bb2208bbcd0","slug":"photographs-the-last-moments-of-sridevi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \"\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940\" \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \"\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902\" ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.