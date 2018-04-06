बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गए संसद के 250 घंटे, वैंकेया नायडु बोले- हम लूजर हैं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 07:03 PM IST
5 मार्च 2018 को शुरू हुआ संसद का बजट सत्र हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गया। इसे बीते एक दशक में संसद का सबसे खराब सत्र माना जा रहा है। इस दौरान पांच दर्जन से ज्यादा बिल संसद में पेश ही नहीं हो सके।
