Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP releases manifesto, here are the highlights

भाजपा ने जारी किया संकल्प पत्र, इन बड़े वादों पर खेली 2019 चुनाव की बाजी

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 05:51 PM IST
भाजपा का चुनावी घोषणापत्र
भाजपा का चुनावी घोषणापत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए भाजपा ने अपना घोषणापत्र जारी कर दिया है। पार्टी ने इसे 'संकल्प पत्र' नाम दिया है। भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, किसान कल्याण, युवा और महिला सशक्तिकरण पर खास जोर दिया गया है। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्यक्षता में पार्टी ने भाजपा ने घोषणापत्र समिति(मेनिफेस्टो कमेटी) बनाई थी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने अपने चुनावी घोषणापत्र में देश के हर वर्ग को साधने की कोशिश की है। भाजपा के घोषणापत्र की बड़ी बातें जानिए। 
 
