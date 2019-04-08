भाजपा ने जारी किया संकल्प पत्र, इन बड़े वादों पर खेली 2019 चुनाव की बाजी

{"_id":"5cab3bd9bdec22146453815b","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-releases-manifesto-here-are-the-highlights","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 2019 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
भाजपा का चुनावी घोषणापत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
{"_id":"5cab3bd9bdec22146453815b","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-releases-manifesto-here-are-the-highlights","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 2019 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
भाजपा का घोषणापत्र जारी
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5cab3bd9bdec22146453815b","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-releases-manifesto-here-are-the-highlights","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 2019 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
भाजपा का घोषणापत्र जारी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5cab3bd9bdec22146453815b","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-releases-manifesto-here-are-the-highlights","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 2019 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
भाजपा का घोषणापत्र
- फोटो : Amar Ujala