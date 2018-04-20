बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली बार नहीं चलाया जा रहा है महाभियोग, ये हैं वो चार जज जिन्हें करना पड़ा था इसका सामना
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 02:54 PM IST
भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा पर महाभियोग चलाए जाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। बता दें कि पिछले दिनों जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की कार्यप्रणाली पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों ने ही उंगली उठाई थी जिसके बाद कांग्रेस, माकपा सहित कई राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नेताओं ने उनके खिलाफ महाभियोग चलाए जाने की बात कही थी। शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद की अध्यक्षता में करीब 64 सांसदों ने मिश्रा के खिलाफ महाभियोग प्रस्ताव पर हस्ताक्षर किया।
किसी भी जज पर महाभियोग चलाए जाने का यह कोई पहला मामला नहीं है, इससे पहले भी देश के चार जजों के खिलाफ महाभियोग लाया जा चुका है। जिसमें दो बार राज्य सभा के सांसदों ने ही महाभियोग चलाए जाने का प्रस्ताव जारी किया है। दीपक मिश्रा से पहले आंध्रप्रदेश और तेलंगाना उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश सीवी नागार्जुन रेड्डी पर महाभियोग चलाया गया था।
