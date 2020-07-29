शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   International Tiger Day 2020, Today is World tiger day, India is home to 70 percent of the world tigers

International Tiger Day 2020: विश्व बाघ दिवस आज, जानिए बाघों के बारे में कुछ रोचक तथ्य

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 29 Jul 2020 02:51 AM IST
International tiger day 2020
International tiger day 2020 - फोटो : pixabay
विश्व में बाघों की लगभग 70 फीसदी आबादी भारत में रहती है। देश में 2967 बाघ हैं, जबकि पूरी दुनिया में केवल 3900 बाघ ही बचे हैं। केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने ‘विश्व बाघ दिवस’ की पूर्व संध्या पर मंगलवार को बाघ गणना रिपोर्ट, 2018 जारी की। 
tiger international tiger day prakash javadekar tiger census 2020 tiger in world

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

