ट्रेन के इस खास डिब्बे से और खूबसूरत हो जाएगी आपकी यात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 04:56 PM IST
Vistadome coach
Vistadome coach - फोटो : [email protected] piyush goyal
भारतीय रेल ने मंगलवार को ट्रेन यात्रियों को बड़ी खुशखबरी दी। दरअसल रेलवे ने 180 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चलने वाली ट्रेन का ट्रायल सफलतापूर्वक पूरा कर लिया। इस ट्रेन की सबसे खास बात यह है कि इसे विस्टाडोम पर्यटक कोच से निर्मित किया गया है।
