Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter LCH in Bengaluru

Video: एयर मार्शल भदौरिया ने उड़ाया स्वदेशी लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर, कहा- जल्द बनेगा सेना का हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 03:55 PM IST
एलसीएच में उड़ान भरने की तैयारी करते वायु सेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया
एलसीएच में उड़ान भरने की तैयारी करते वायु सेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया - फोटो : ANI
वायु सेना प्रमुख राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया ने शुक्रवार को बेंगलुरु में एचएएल द्वारा निर्मित लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर यानी एलसीएच का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने करीब 45 मिनट तक एलसीएच में उड़ान भरी। इस दौरान एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने कहा कि लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर बहुत जल्द भारतीय रक्षा तंत्र का हिस्सा बनेगा। इसे सेना में शामिल करने की योजना काफी समय से पेंडिंग है, जिस पर तेजी से काम हो रहा है। बता दें कि लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर का निर्माण एचएएल ने डिजाइन और विकसित किया है। 

