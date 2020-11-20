Video: एयर मार्शल भदौरिया ने उड़ाया स्वदेशी लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर, कहा- जल्द बनेगा सेना का हिस्सा

{"_id":"5fb799918ebc3e9be6020e82","slug":"indian-air-force-chief-rakesh-kumar-singh-bhadauria-took-a-sortie-in-the-indigenous-light-combat-helicopter-lch-in-bengaluru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0932 \u092d\u0926\u094c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0948\u091f \u0939\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
एलसीएच में उड़ान भरने की तैयारी करते वायु सेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया
- फोटो : ANI
लद्दाख में तैनात लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर।
- फोटो : ANI
लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर।
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लाइट कॉम्बैट हेलिकॉप्टर।
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया