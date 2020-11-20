नई Hyundai i20 ने भारत में मचाया तहलका, 20 दिनों में 20000 ग्राहकों ने किया बुक

{"_id":"5fb78ad98ebc3e9be55bc48c","slug":"hyundai-i20-2020-receives-20000-bookings-in-20-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, 20 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20000 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai i20 hatchback
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5fb78ad98ebc3e9be55bc48c","slug":"hyundai-i20-2020-receives-20000-bookings-in-20-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, 20 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20000 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai i20 hatchback
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5fb78ad98ebc3e9be55bc48c","slug":"hyundai-i20-2020-receives-20000-bookings-in-20-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, 20 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20000 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai i20 2020
- फोटो : Hyundai India
{"_id":"5fb78ad98ebc3e9be55bc48c","slug":"hyundai-i20-2020-receives-20000-bookings-in-20-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, 20 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20000 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai i20 2020
- फोटो : Hyundai India
{"_id":"5fb78ad98ebc3e9be55bc48c","slug":"hyundai-i20-2020-receives-20000-bookings-in-20-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Hyundai i20 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, 20 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20000 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai i20 2020
- फोटो : Hyundai India