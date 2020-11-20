शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Hyundai i20 2020 receives 20000 Bookings in 20 Days

नई Hyundai i20 ने भारत में मचाया तहलका, 20 दिनों में 20000 ग्राहकों ने किया बुक

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 02:52 PM IST
Hyundai i20 hatchback
1 of 5
Hyundai i20 hatchback - फोटो : Hyundai
भारतीय बाजार में Hyundai i20 2020 को ग्राहकों का बंपर साथ मिल रहा है। ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड (HMIL) के मुताबिक इस कार को अब तक 20000 से भी ज्यादा बुकिंग मिल चुकी है। खास बात यह है कि इस प्रीमियम कॉम्पैक्ट हैचबैक ने यह आंकड़ा केवल 20 दिनों में हासिल किया है। कंपनी ने यह भी बताया कि इस दिवाली त्योहार के दौरान ह्यूंदै ने इसके 4000 यूनिट्स की डिलीवरी की है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national hyundai i20 2020 hyundai i20 गाड़ी मेरी साथी gaadi meri saathi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सांकेतिक
Auto News

इस त्योहार इन 10 दोपहिया वाहनों की भारत में हुई बंपर बिक्री, आप किसे खरीद रहे?

20 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

FASTag के इस्तेमाल से बचाएं अपनी गाड़ी का पेट्रोल, हर ट्रांजेक्शन पर मिलेगा कैशबैक: पढ़ें 7 बड़ी बातें

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
renault triber
Auto News

देश की सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर कार पर मिल रहा है 30000 रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें ऑफर

19 नवंबर 2020

Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 Auto Expo
Automobiles

क्यों हर बार नंबर वन बन जाती है Maruti Vitara Brezza, इन पांच वजहों से खूब बिकती है ये कार

19 नवंबर 2020

क्या वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा जॉब प्रमोशन? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से!
astrology

क्या वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा जॉब प्रमोशन? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से!
सांकेतिक
Auto News

मारुति की इन 5 धाकड़ कारों पर मिल रहा है 45000 रुपये का बंपर डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें ऑफर

19 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ड्राइविंग के दौरान कार की स्टीयरिंग व्हील सही तरीके से पकड़ें।
Automobiles

क्या कार ड्राइव करते वक्त आपके शरीर में रहता है दर्द, तो गलत है आपकी ड्राइविंग पोजीशन, पढ़ें ये टिप्स

18 नवंबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga new Genration
Auto News

Maruti की 7-सीटर कार ने भारत में मचाई सनसनी, 5.5 लाख गाड़ियों की बंपर बिक्री से टूटे सारे रिकॉर्ड

18 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Cars under five lakh rupees
Auto News

इन 5 फैमिली कारों में दिए गए हैं कई धांसू फीचर्स, कीमत 5 लाख रुपये से भी कम

18 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

इस त्योहार किस कंपनी की कारों को ग्राहकों ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदा, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट

17 नवंबर 2020

क्या वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा जॉब प्रमोशन? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से!
astrology

क्या वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा जॉब प्रमोशन? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से!
सांकेतिक
Auto News

कोरोना काल में करनी है लंबी यात्रा तो इन 8 बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान, मुश्किल समय में आएंगे बड़े काम

17 नवंबर 2020

Car Gears
Automobiles

अगर चलाते हैं मैनुअल गियर वाली कार, तो इन पांच बातों को अपनी ड्राइविंग की आदतों में करें शुमार

17 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

कार में गलती से फंस गया है बच्चा तो तुरंत करें ये 5 काम, वरना हो सकती है बड़ी अनहोनी

17 नवंबर 2020

Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto News

क्या आपकी कार सुरक्षित है? जानें आपकी कार को Global NCAP सुरक्षा रेटिंग में कितने स्टार मिले

16 नवंबर 2020

Maruti Swift
Auto News

मारुति सुजुकी ने डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म से बेचीं 2 लाख से अधिक कारें, डिजिटल तरीके से पूछताछ बढ़ी

16 नवंबर 2020

2020 Mahindra Thar
Automobiles

आखिर क्यों ग्राहकों की ‘यार’ बन रही है नई Mahindra Thar, इन वजहों से हो रही है पॉपुलर

16 नवंबर 2020

Electric Car
Auto News

ब्रिटेन में पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की बिक्री होगी बंद, प्रधानमंत्री जल्द करने वाले हैं बड़ा एलान

16 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

30 दिनों के अंदर भारत में लॉन्च हुईं ये 5 धाकड़ मोटरसाइकिलें, इस त्योहार किसे खरीदें?

15 नवंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

लॉकडाउन के बाद इन 5 कारों की देश में धूम, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक, पढ़ें टॉप-5 लिस्ट

15 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

क्या भारत में खत्म हो रहा है डीजल गाड़ियों का दौर? पढ़ें हैरान करने वाले आंकड़े

15 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

इन 7 बाइक्स पर हो रही है डिस्काउंट की बारिश, 43000 रुपये तक की करें भारी बचत, खत्म होने वाला है ऑफर

15 नवंबर 2020

डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स
Auto News

इस दिवाली Maruti Nexa की इन 5 प्रीमियम कारों पर मिल रही है 68000 रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, पढ़ें ऑफर

13 नवंबर 2020

Hyundai i20 hatchback
Hyundai i20 hatchback - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai i20 hatchback
Hyundai i20 hatchback - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai i20 2020
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai i20 2020
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai i20 2020
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X