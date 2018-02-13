अपना शहर चुनें

देश के सबसे गरीब CM हैं त्रिपुरा के माणिक सरकार, जानें बाकी मुख्यमंत्रियों की संपत्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:22 PM IST
Chandrababu naidu is the most rechest chief minister and manik sarkar is poor
1 of 32
राजनीतिक दलों पर निगरानी रखने वाले संगठन एसोसिएशन फॉर डेमोक्रेटिक रिफॉर्म (एडीआर) और नेशनल इलेक्शन वॉच ने सोमवार को एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है। जिसके अनुसार देश के 81 फीसदी मुख्यमंत्री करोड़पति हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दो मुख्यमंत्रियों की संपत्ति 100 करोड़ रुपए से भी ज्यादा है। आज हम आपको बताते हैं कि किस मुख्यमंत्री के पास कितनी संपत्ति है।
chandrababu naidu manohar parrikar yogi adityanath

