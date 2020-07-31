शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Big and important news stories of 31st july updates on amar ujala

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 07:25 AM IST
आज की खबर
1 of 6
आज की खबर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
amaruaja top 5 news morning news top 5 news today latest news big news big news today coronavirus updates

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चीन के J-20, पाक के F-16 फाइटर पर भारी अपना राफेल
India News

बेजोड़...चीन के जे-20 और पाकिस्तान के एफ-16 फाइटर पर कैसे भारी है अपना राफेल

30 जुलाई 2020

बड़ी खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
Rafale Fighter Jet
India News

इंतजार खत्म: दुश्मनों से सीमा की निगरानी करने को तैनात होंगे राफेल, जानें खूबियां 

29 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Jets
India News

वायुसेना के ये जांबाज उड़ाकर ला रहे राफेल, फ्रांस में जाकर ली थी खास ट्रेनिंग, जानें अब आगे क्या 

29 जुलाई 2020

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
astrology

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
राफेल विमान
India News

सीमा की निगरानी के लिए कल आ रहा है 'तूफान', दुश्मन पर एक मिनट में बरसाएगा 2500 गोले

29 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Jets
India News

दुश्मनों का 'काल' राफेल के वायुसेना में शामिल होने से कैसी बढ़ेगी इसकी ताकत, यहां पढ़ें

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

29 जुलाई 2020

International tiger day 2020
India News

International Tiger Day 2020: विश्व बाघ दिवस आज, दुनिया के 70 फीसदी बाघों का घर है भारत

29 जुलाई 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
विज्ञापन
Rafale Jet
India News

राफेल के स्वागत की पूरी तैयारी, भारत आते ही नवाजा जाएगा यह अनूठा नाम 

28 जुलाई 2020

दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

28 जुलाई 2020

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
astrology

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
दुनिया के सबसे बड़े धार्मिक स्थल
India News

मंदिर, मस्जिद, चर्च, गुरुद्वारे : जानिए दुनिया के 10 सबसे बड़े धार्मिक स्थलों के बारे में...

27 जुलाई 2020

CRPF
India News

आज CRPF का 82वां स्थापना दिवस, जानें इस पुलिस बल का इतिहास और उपलब्धियां

27 जुलाई 2020

Big News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 जुलाई 2020

मासिनराम
India News

दुनिया के वे इलाके जहां साल में होती है सबसे अधिक बारिश, भारत की यह जगह है टॉप पर

27 जुलाई 2020

मास्क लगाए एक बुजुर्ग (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
विशेष

महामारी में बुजुर्ग डरें या घबराएं नहीं, सेहत को लेकर रहें सजग

26 जुलाई 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 जुलाई 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

25 जुलाई 2020

ड्रग्स की लत
विशेष

निराशा, उदासीनता, अकेलापन धकेल सकते हैं बच्चों को नशे की ओर

24 जुलाई 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना की महिला अधिकारी
India News

संघर्ष का सिला: बेटियों ने आखिर जीत ली सेना में स्थायी कमीशन की जंग

24 जुलाई 2020

Corona Vaccine Tracker
India News

तलाश कोरोना वैक्सीन की: 165 से ज्यादा पर शोध जारी, चार ट्रायल के तीसरे चरण तक, जानें कितनी दूर दवा

22 जुलाई 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

22 जुलाई 2020

आज की खबर
आज की खबर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
नासा का ‘मार्स 2020’ लॉन्च
नासा का ‘मार्स 2020’ लॉन्च - फोटो : https://www.nasa.gov/
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited