बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
भारत में एशिया के सबसे बड़े रेड लाइट एरिया की तस्वीरें, यहां रहने वाली औरतों का दर्द उससे भी बड़ा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 06:38 PM IST
ये तस्वीरें हैं एशिया के सबसे बड़े रेड लाइट एरिया की। एक ऐसी जगह जो जितनी बड़ी है, वहां रहने वाली औरतों का दर्द भी उतना ही बड़ा है। पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में सोनागाछी है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह एक ऐसी जगह जहां 14 हजार से ज्यादा वेश्याएं रहती हैं। आगे सभी तस्वीरें डेली मेल से।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5af5ea4f4f1c1be6408b48c3","slug":"asia-largest-red-light-area-in-india-and-the-pain-of-women-living-here-is-even-greater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u090f\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.