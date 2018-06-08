शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Fashion tips ›   See pics: Shikha Talsania tells how to look fabulous with extra pounds

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' की शिखा तलसानिया से जानें स्टाइलिश दिखने के साथ स्लिम लुक पाने के गजब के तरीके

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 08 Jun 2018 12:18 PM IST
See pics: Shikha Talsania tells how to look fabulous with extra pounds
1 of 7
मोटी लड़कियां अक्सर अपनी बॉडी और कपड़ों को लेकर कॉफी कॉन्शियस रहती हैं। वो हमेशा कोशिश करती रहती हैं कि वो ऐसे कपड़ो का चुनाव करें जिसमें उनकी बॉडी ज्यादा बल्की न दिखें।बावजूद इसके वो अपना मोटापा छिपाने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं करती, ढीले कपड़े पहनना, पेट अंदर करके फोटो फोटो खिंचवाना...पर अब ये सब करने की जगह 'वीरे दी वेंडिग' की शिखा तलसानिया से स्लिम दिखने के शानदार टिप्स लें।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
shikha talsania

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sonam mehendi
Fashion tips

सोनम कपूर के हाथों में लगा मेहंदी का खास डिजाइन, दुल्हन बनने वाली हैं तो देखें तस्वीरें

7 मई 2018

Here are few tips to choose the right footwear for summer
Fashion tips

गर्मियों में स्टाइलिश और कूल रखते हैं इस तरह के फुटवेयर्स

14 मई 2018

ranbir kapoor
Fashion tips

40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

13 नवंबर 2017

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Fashion tips

छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या राय की तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, कम खर्च में खुद को दे सकती हैं ऐसा लुक

9 नवंबर 2017

fashion tips
Fashion tips

रिचा चड्ढा के इन 5 ड्रेसिंग सेन्स ने लोगों को किया इंप्रेस, क्या आप अपनाना चाहेंगी?

8 दिसंबर 2017

fashion tips
Fashion tips

सर्दियों में करीना और तैमूर का ये लुक है सबसे जुदा, इन टिप्स के साथ करें ट्राई

29 नवंबर 2017

More in Fashion tips

fashion tips
Fashion tips

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी में हासिल करनी हैं सारी लाइम लाइट, इन 5 चीजों को जरूर करें फॉलो

7 दिसंबर 2017

फैशन टिप्स
Fashion tips

लड़के जरूर रखें इन 5 बातों का ध्यान, जल्दी इंप्रेस हो जाएंगी लड़कियां

24 नवंबर 2017

Priyanka Chopra
Fashion tips

सर्दियों में ट्रेडिंग है ओवरकोट, हर ड्रेस के साथ इन सेलिब्रिटीज की तरह कर सकते हैं मैच

14 दिसंबर 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Fashion tips

सर्दियों में ऑफिस में लगना है स्टाइलिश, तो करीना कपूर से ऐसे लें स्टाइल टिप्स

18 दिसंबर 2017

know how to choose woolen wear according to body shape
Fashion tips

सर्दियों में लगना है स्टाइलिश तो ऐसे पहनें कपड़े, बन जाएंगे हर पार्टी की शान

21 दिसंबर 2017

bride
Fashion tips

शादी को बनाना चाहती हैं यादगार तो इन 5 टिप्स को अपनाकर लुक बनाएं शानदार

4 दिसंबर 2017

fashion tips

अपने कलेक्शन में जरूर शामिल करें ये जैकेट्स, कभी नहीं होगा फैशन आउट

1 दिसंबर 2017

फैशन टिप्स
Fashion tips

शादी में जाने की प्लानिंग है तो ये टिप्स अपनाएं, सबसे अलग और सबसे सुंदर दिखेंगी

1 दिसंबर 2017

फैशन टिप्स
Fashion tips

जाह्नवी कपूर की ये ड्रेस वेडिंग सीजन के लिए है पर्फेक्ट, ऐसा क्रॉप टॉप पहले नहीं देखा होगा

23 नवंबर 2017

Know what you should not wear at the airport
Fashion tips

एयरपोर्ट जाते समय कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये 3 गलतियां

22 नवंबर 2017

fashion tips
Fashion tips

वूलन टॉप के हैं दीवाने तो घर पर ऐसे बनाएं शॉर्ट स्लीव मिनी टॉप

25 नवंबर 2017

फैशन टिप्स
Fashion tips

शादी में पहनना है साड़ी तो आपके लिए परफेक्ट हो सकता है काजोल का ये लुक

18 नवंबर 2017

fashion tips
Fashion tips

हर ड्रेस के साथ मैच कर जाएगा वुलन श्रग, ये है बनाने का सही तरीका

26 नवंबर 2017

Maxi Shrug in latest fashion
Fashion tips

दिखना है स्टाइलिश तो जरूर ट्राई करें मैक्सी श्रग

11 नवंबर 2017

new way to style these 4 jackets in this winter season
Fashion tips

सर्दियां और स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट से समझौता कैसा...ये 4 जैकेट्स हैं ना

7 दिसंबर 2017

Shikha Talsania

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.