'वीरे दी वेडिंग' की शिखा तलसानिया से जानें स्टाइलिश दिखने के साथ स्लिम लुक पाने के गजब के तरीके
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 08 Jun 2018 12:18 PM IST
मोटी लड़कियां अक्सर अपनी बॉडी और कपड़ों को लेकर कॉफी कॉन्शियस रहती हैं। वो हमेशा कोशिश करती रहती हैं कि वो ऐसे कपड़ो का चुनाव करें जिसमें उनकी बॉडी ज्यादा बल्की न दिखें।बावजूद इसके वो अपना मोटापा छिपाने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं करती, ढीले कपड़े पहनना, पेट अंदर करके फोटो फोटो खिंचवाना...पर अब ये सब करने की जगह 'वीरे दी वेंडिग' की शिखा तलसानिया से स्लिम दिखने के शानदार टिप्स लें।
