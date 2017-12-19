बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वुलन वियर चुनते समय आप भी तो नहीं करते ये गलतियां, फैशन में माना जाता है ब्लंडर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion tips
›
know how to choose woolen wear according to body shape
{"_id":"5a38bdbe4f1c1b193e8b9940","slug":"know-how-to-choose-woolen-wear-according-to-body-shape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0941\u0932\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0902\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 06:23 PM IST
सर्दियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं और आपके गर्म कपड़े भी अब तक को बाहर निकल गए होंगे। भारी-भारी वुलन कपड़ों को पहनने में बाद कहीं आप भी तो अपने स्टाइल और फैशन को नहीं भूल जाते। या फिर आपने भी मान लिया कि सर्दियों ने आपके स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट को भी जकड़ लिया है। अगर आपको भी ऐसा लगने लगा है तो इसका मतलब कि आप अपनी शारीरिक बनावट के हिसाब से स्वेटर नहीं चुन पा रहे हैं, नहीं तो सर्दियां तो होती ही है स्टाइल में रहने के लिए। मतलब एक से बढ़कर एक जैकेट, स्वेटर सब कुछ पर्सनलिटी को चार चांद जो लगा देता है।
इस सर्दियों अगर आप इस हिसाब से वुलन वियर खरीदेंगे तो शर्त लगा लीजिए ये सर्दियां भी आपको स्टाइल को जकड़ नहीं पाएगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a37875d4f1c1b156b8bd0ed","slug":"style-tips-from-kareena-kapoor-for-office-wear-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"5a2e1a604f1c1b76678c09d5","slug":"overcoat-is-trending-in-winter-season-try-this-as-like-celebrity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u0948 \u0913\u0935\u0930\u0915\u094b\u091f, \u0939\u0930 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u091a ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3357894f1c1ba12d8b8b1a","slug":"try-these-footwear-in-winter-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0935\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!