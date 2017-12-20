बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिना पानी का इस्तेमाल किए बालों में ऐसे करें शैंपू, आजमाएं ये शानदार तरीका
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:44 PM IST
ठंड में सबसे ज्यादा मुश्किल काम होता हेयर वॉश। गर्मियों में भले ही रोज लोग अपने हेयर वॉश कर लेते हो, लेकिन सर्दियों से हमेशा ही इससे बचने की कोशिश करते हैं। फिर भी कितने दिन इससे बच सकते हैं, बालों को गंदगी की वजह से धोना ही पड़ता है। भले ही सप्ताह में दो बार धोएं। चलिए हम आपकी इस परेशानी को दूर कर देते हैं।
हम आपको यहां एक ऐसा शैम्पू बताने जा रहे हैं जो बिना पानी के ही आपके बालों को साफ कर देगा। खास बात ये है कि इसे आप कभी भी यूज कर सकते हैं और ये है ड्राइ शैम्पू। जानिए इसको यूज करने का तरीका
