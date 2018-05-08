शहर चुनें

सोनम कपूर नहीं अब इन्हें मिसेज आहूजा कहिए जनाब, शादी में यूनिक लुक में दिखे ये सेलेब्स, तस्वीरें

Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 05:05 PM IST
See Bollywood celebrities comes in which outfit on Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Wedding
आज बॉलीवुड की 'मसक कली' सोनम कपूर से सोनम आनंद आहूजा बन गईं हैं। इस खास मौके पर सोनम की शादी की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई हैं। इस शादी में न सिर्फ दूल्हा-दुल्हन बल्कि वहां मौजूद मेहमान भी अपने यूनिक लुक में नजर आ रहे थे। आइए नजर डालते हैं बॉलीवुड सितारों के ऐसे ही कुछ कूल लुक पर---
फैशन स्ट्रीट
Fashion street

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्विम सूट में आईं नजर

12 नवंबर 2017

