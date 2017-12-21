Download App
बॉलीवुड के इन स्टाइलिश स्टार किड्स को देख आप भी कहेंगे- इन्हें तो फिल्मों में होना चाहिए

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:35 AM IST
Meet Stylish star kids of Bollywood

मार्लिन मुनरो को कॉपी करके फेमस हुईं थीं पूजा बेदी। पार्टी की शान समझी जानी वाली एक्ट्रेस की बिटिया स्टाइल और फैशन सेंस के मामले में उन्हें मात दे रही हैं। आलिया इब्राहिम की इंस्टाग्राम की तस्वीरें इस बात को पुख्ता करती हैं।  

