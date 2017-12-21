बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉलीवुड के इन स्टाइलिश स्टार किड्स को देख आप भी कहेंगे- इन्हें तो फिल्मों में होना चाहिए
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:35 AM IST
मार्लिन मुनरो को कॉपी करके फेमस हुईं थीं पूजा बेदी। पार्टी की शान समझी जानी वाली एक्ट्रेस की बिटिया स्टाइल और फैशन सेंस के मामले में उन्हें मात दे रही हैं। आलिया इब्राहिम की इंस्टाग्राम की तस्वीरें इस बात को पुख्ता करती हैं।
