सिर्फ अनुष्का ही नहीं, बनारसी साड़ी में इन बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं ने भी बरपाया है कहर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:18 AM IST
Bollywood Actress Who Elegantly Carried Banarasi Saree Including Anushka Sharma

हर दुल्हन के बक्से में कम से कम एक बनारसी साड़ी तो होती ही है। कहते हैं, एक मां बेटी को अपने संस्कारों के रूप में बनारसी साड़ी देती है। वाराणसी देन बनारसी साड़ी आमतौर पर मुगल सल्तनत से प्रेरित फ्लोरल या बूटी प्रिंट में मिलती है।  बनारसी साड़ियों की चार वैराइटी होती है- प्योर सिल्क, ऑरगंजा, जॉर्जेट और शत्तीर

रिसेप्शन में सिल्क की बनारसी साड़ी पहनकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने ना सिर्फ सबका दिल जीता है बल्कि उन बुनकरों की भी मदद की है जिन्होंने इस ट्रेडिशन को बरकरार रखा है। अनुष्का के अलावा कई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज ने बनारसी सिल्क में अपने जलवे बिखेरे हैं...

