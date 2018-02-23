शहर चुनें

'वीरे दी वेंडिग' से पहले अपने इस हॉट लुक के साथ करीना ने जीते दिल, झूम उठी महफिल

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 01:27 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning hot as she inaugurates the Bengaluru International Film Festival
1 of 6
फिल्म 'वीरे दी वेंडिग' में अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेरने से पहले बॉलीवुड की बेबो ने अपने कातिलाना अंदाज से एक बार फिर सबको घायल कर दिया। हाल ही में करीना को उनके ट्रेडिशनल लुक में देखा गया, जिसमें वो काफी हॉट लग रही हैं। 
