शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Fashion ›   Fashion street ›   Deepika Padukone sizzles in the first photo shoot post her wedding

शादी के बाद दीपिका पादुकोण का पहला बोल्ड फोटोशूट, यूजर्स ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 08:15 PM IST
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
शादी और रिसेप्शन के बाद दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह अब अपने-अपने काम पर लौट चुके हैं। सुबह पहले रणवीर की फिल्म ‘सिंबा’ का ट्रेलर सामने आया और अब दीपिका की ‘जीक्यू’ मैगजीन के कवर पर छपी फोटो सामने आई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

Recommended

सास ससुर ने किया बहू का कन्यादान
Dehradun

ससुर ने पिता बनकर किया बहू का कन्यादान, समाज की रुढ़ियों को तोड़ने वाले इस परिवार को सलाम

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

देवानंद की मौत पर सो रहा था पूरा इंडिया, खबर आते ही टूट पड़ा दुखों का सैलाब

3 दिसंबर 2018

dev anand
dev anand
dev anand and suraiya
Dev anand
Bollywood

देवानंद की मौत पर सो रहा था पूरा इंडिया, खबर आते ही टूट पड़ा दुखों का सैलाब

3 दिसंबर 2018

Fashion

जब पहली बार शर्मिला ने पहनी थी बिकिनी तो मच गया था बवाल, रातों-रात हटाने पड़े थे पोस्टर

3 दिसंबर 2018

sharmila tagore
sharmila tagore
sharmila tagore
sharmila tagore
Fashion

जब पहली बार शर्मिला ने पहनी थी बिकिनी तो मच गया था बवाल, रातों-रात हटाने पड़े थे पोस्टर

3 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

कपिल शर्मा की शादी
kapil sharma ginni
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी होते ही मां ने खोल दी सच्चाई, क्यों नहीं छपवाए गए मैरिज कार्ड?

3 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी होते ही मां ने खोल दी सच्चाई, क्यों नहीं छपवाए गए मैरिज कार्ड?

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone gq magazine
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

vishnu
Lifestyle

Utpanna Ekadashi 2018: तनाव से रहना चाहते हैं दूर तो कृष्ण एकादशी पर भूलकर भी ना करें ये 3 काम

3 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

katrina kaif
Fashion street

सलमान के लिए बदल गईं कटरीना, अब वायरल हो रहा घुंघराले बालों वाला 'भारत' लुक

सलमान के लिए अपना लुक बदलने पर मजबूर हुईं कटरीना, आज से पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
manushi chillar
Fashion street

मिस वर्ल्ड 2018: चीन पहुचीं मानुषी छिल्लर, बीच के पास बिकिनी में दिए गजब-गजब के पोज

27 नवंबर 2018

glowing skin
Beauty tips

दिवाली 2018: फेशियल का नहीं है टाइम, तो 2 रुपये की ये चीज चमका देगी चेहरा

1 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
Fashion street

एयरपोर्ट पर दीपिका ने जिस बैग से दिखाया स्वैग, कीमत दंग कर देगी

11 नवंबर 2018

prince yuvika
Fashion street

शादी के बाद प्रिंस और युविका की पहली दिवाली, ग्रीन साड़ी में दिखीं बेहद खूबसूरत

8 नवंबर 2018

homemade hair pack for silky and shiny hair
Beauty tips

हेल्दी बालों के लिए लगाएं ये होममेड हेयर पैक, देखते ही देखते खूबसूरत होंगे बाल

9 नवंबर 2018

wedding season outfit ideas
Fashion tips

शादी में इस रंग को पहनते ही बन जाएंगी महफिल की रौनक, सीखिए इन एक्ट्रेसेस से

21 नवंबर 2018

acne
Beauty tips

दाग-धब्बों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए 5 रुपये की इस चीज का ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल, 10 दिन में दिखेगा असर

1 नवंबर 2018

ileana dcruz
Beauty tips

Bday Spcl: चाहती हैं इलियाना डिक्रूज जैसी निखरी त्वचा तो फॉलो करें उनके ये आसान ब्यूटी टिप्स

1 नवंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Fashion street

हॉलीवुड जाकर प्रियंका का फैशन सेंस हुआ खराब, इस साधारण सी स्कर्ट पर लुटा दिए लाखों रुपये

4 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

जब रातों-रात उतारने पड़े इस अदाकार के बिकिनी वाले पोस्टर

एक समय ऐसा था जब दुनिया में बिकिनी के सहारे फिल्मों को हिट कराने का फार्मूला चल पड़ा था, लेकिन भारत में चाहते हुए भी निर्माता निर्देशक किसी भी हीरोइन को राजी नहीं कर पा रहे थे। ऐसे में एक हीरोइन ने बिकिनी में पर्दे पर आकर तहलका मचा दिया था।

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:45

विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट की हिस्सा बनेगी सफेद दाग वाली मॉडल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

fashion 2:38

मशहूर डिजाइनर अंजली कपूर से खास बातचीत

11 सितंबर 2018

fashion 5:42

मशहूर डिजाइनर नीता लुल्ला से खास बातचीत

11 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:34

सऊदी अरब में 'भूतिया फैशन' शो, सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खिल्ली

22 जून 2018

Related

festive make up
Beauty tips

ये 7 मेकअप टिप्स देंगे हीरोइन जैसा लुक, दिवाली पार्टी में दिखेंगी सबसे अलग

1 नवंबर 2018

tips for dressing stylish in winter season
Fashion tips

सर्दियों में फैशनेबल दिखना है तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

12 नवंबर 2018

tawang market
Fashion tips

आज से शुरू हुआ तवांग फेस्टिवल, सर्दी में गर्म कपड़ों की शॉपिंग के लिए ये है बेस्ट मार्केट

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Simple ways to slow the aging process naturally
Beauty tips

30 की उम्र में ही चेहरे पर झलकने लगा है बुढ़ापा, ये तेल बन सकता है वरदान

1 जून 2018

glowing skin
Beauty tips

दिवाली 2018: फेशियल का नहीं है टाइम, तो 2 रुपये की ये चीज चमका देगी चेहरा

1 नवंबर 2018

dark skin
Beauty tips

बढ़ रहा है आपकी स्किन का सांवलापन तो आज ही डाइट से बाहर कर दें ये 5 फूड

14 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.