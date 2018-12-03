We saved the best for last! For the final cover of our 10th Anniversary Year, presenting the Fearless, Fabulous Deepika Padukone! The #December2018 issue is out Thursday, December 6. Mark your calendars. #GQ10 _______________________________________________ Editor-in-Chief: Che Kurrien (@chekurriengq) @deepikapadukone Photographed by Tibi Clenci (@tibiclenci) / Anima Creative Management (@animacreatives) Fashion Directed by Vijendra Bhardwaj (@vijendra.bhardwaj) Interviewed by Shikha Sethi (@pinkmelon12) Fashion Editor: Tanya Vohra (@tanster24) Fashion Co-ordinator: Ravneet Channa (@ravneetchanna) Hair: Gabriel Georgiou (@georgiougabriel) / Anima Creative Management Make-Up: Sandhya Shekhar (@sandhyashekar) Production: Megha Mehta (@magzmehta) Location: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai (@babalshamshotel) _______________________________________________ Bodysuit by I.D. Sarrieri (@idsarrieri) Pants by Chalayan (@chalayanstudio) Headband by Tom Ford (@tomford) Bracelet by Cartier (@cartier) _______________________________________________ #DeepikaPadukone #FearlessAndFabulous #DP #CoverStar #Cover #December #2018 #WomenWeLove #GQWoman #GQExclusive #Launch #ComingSoon #NewIssue #Luxury #TheGoodLife #DeepVeer #BestForLast
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.
सलमान के लिए अपना लुक बदलने पर मजबूर हुईं कटरीना, आज से पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे
1 दिसंबर 2018