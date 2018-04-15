शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Fashion street ›   Birthday girl Mandira Bedi sets temperature soaring with these hot pictures

B'Day Spl: 45 की उम्र में भी मंदिरा हैं बेहद हॉट, देखें उनकी बोल्ड 'Photos'

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 11:30 AM IST
Birthday girl Mandira Bedi sets temperature soaring with these hot pictures
1 of 5
अपनी फिटनेस और बोल्ड लुक से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाली बर्थडे गर्ल मंदिरा बेदी आज 45 साल की हो गई हैं। खास बात यह है कि मंदिरा अक्सर मीडिया में किसी न किसी विवाद के चलते हमेशा ही ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर बनी रहती हैं। आइए आज इस खास मौके पर देखते हैं मंदिरा के वो बेहद खास हॉट अंदाज। जिसे देखते ही आप भी कह उठेंगे 'Wow'।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mandira bedi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

worlds hottest model

ये है दुनिया की परफेक्ट फिगर वाली मॉडल, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे मदहोश

13 अप्रैल 2018

kangana tattoo
Fashion street

एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं कंगना तो एक टैटू पर टिकी फैंस की नजरें, बड़ा गजब लग रहा था

11 अप्रैल 2018

jaya prada
Fashion street

श्रीदेवी के साथ कई हिट फिल्में देने वाली बर्थडे क्वीन जया प्रदा की देखें Unseen Photos

3 अप्रैल 2018

These 10 bollywood celebrities have stylist wives
Fashion street

बॉलीवुड के इन 10 सुपरस्टार्स की ये गुमनाम पत्नियां, जो दिखने में हैं बेहद स्टाइलिश

4 अप्रैल 2018

kangana
Fashion street

बचपन में कैसी दिखती थीं कंगना रनौत और 31 साल की उम्र में कितना निखर गईं हैं, खास तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt
Fashion street

बर्थडे गर्ल आलिया भट्ट के बचपन की तस्वीरें देख यकीनन आप पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

15 मार्च 2018

More in Fashion street

Mira Shahid
Fashion street

मीरा राजपूत की ड्रेस देखकर चकरा जाएगा माथा, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

12 मार्च 2018

kaif sisters
Fashion street

बहन के साथ ब्राइडल लुक में दिखीं कटरीना, मैगजीन कवर पर दिखाया दिलकश अंदाज

3 अप्रैल 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Fashion street

'गैंगस्टर' की गर्लफ्रेंड से लेकर बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन' तक ये हैं कंगना के 5 हॉट लुक, देखें तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

Poonam Pandey
Fashion street

बोल्डनेस है पैशन पर गजब का है फैशन, पूनम पांडे को जानने के लिए तस्वीरें ही काफी हैं

11 मार्च 2018

Deepika Ranveer
Fashion street

अवॉर्ड नाइट में फिर चमकी दीपिका-रणवीर की जोड़ी, इन सितारों ने भी किया इंप्रेस

13 मार्च 2018

akash shloka engagement party
Fashion street

अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई में जिस लिबास में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटीज, एक बार देखना तो बनता है...

28 मार्च 2018

priya prakash
Fashion street

इस लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट में किसी परी से कम नहीं लग रहीं प्रिया प्रकाश, देखे तस्वीरें

16 मार्च 2018

malaika arora
Fashion street

मैगजीन के कवर पेज पर मलाइका अरोड़ा दिखीं अपने हॉट अंदाज में, मोरनी बन फैंस को किया घायल

17 मार्च 2018

High Slit Saree
Fashion street

एंजेलिना, दीपिका से दो कदम आगे निकलीं शिल्पा, हाई स्लिट साड़ी में बिखेरे जलवे

25 मार्च 2018

International Women Day 2018 acid attack women fashion show
Fashion street

Women's Day: एसिड अटैक पीड़िताएं जब रैंप पर उतरीं, तो बोल उठे लोग- 'सलाम...कसम से'

8 मार्च 2018

rubaru
Fashion street

Rubaru Audi Goa Mr. India 2018: मिस्टर इंडिया की रेस में विदूर दीक्षित सबसे आगे

10 मार्च 2018

Vaani Kapoor

फिल्मों से दूर बिपाशा ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, वाणी की ड्रेस ने सबको किया इंप्रेस

17 मार्च 2018

fashion street
Fashion street

घर में सबको EMOTIONAL करने वाली हितेन की पत्नी का ड्रेसिंग सेंस देखिए, हिना भी फेल

9 दिसंबर 2017

mandira bedi
mandira bedi
mandira bedi
mandira bedi

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.