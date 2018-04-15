बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day Spl: 45 की उम्र में भी मंदिरा हैं बेहद हॉट, देखें उनकी बोल्ड 'Photos'
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 11:30 AM IST
अपनी फिटनेस और बोल्ड लुक से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाली बर्थडे गर्ल मंदिरा बेदी आज 45 साल की हो गई हैं। खास बात यह है कि मंदिरा अक्सर मीडिया में किसी न किसी विवाद के चलते हमेशा ही ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर बनी रहती हैं। आइए आज इस खास मौके पर देखते हैं मंदिरा के वो बेहद खास हॉट अंदाज। जिसे देखते ही आप भी कह उठेंगे 'Wow'।
