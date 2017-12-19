अगर खरीदने जा रहे हैं एंटी रिंकल्स क्रीम तो पहले जान लें ये बातें
अक्सर लोग अपनी झुर्रियों से छिपाने रोज नए-नए प्रोडकट्स का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। अपनी त्वचा की जरूरत को समझे बिना टीवी पर विज्ञापन देखकर एंटी एजिंग उत्पाद का प्रयोग कर तो लेते हैं, लेकिन बाद में निराशा ही हाथ लगती है। कई बार तो ये प्रोडक्ट्स नुकसान भी पहुंचा देते हैं। इससे बचने के लिए अगर आप अब इन उत्पादों को खरीदने जाए तो इन कुछ बातों पर जरूर गौर दें।
