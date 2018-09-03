शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   side effects of using hair straightener

स्ट्रेटनर से बनाती हैं हेयर स्टाइल तो जान लें ये जरूरी बात, कहीं पछताना ना पड़ जाए

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 11:25 AM IST
hair straightener
1 of 5
क्या आप भी रोजाना ऑफिस या कॉलेज जाते समय बालों को स्ट्रेट करती हैं? कहीं आप भी हेयर स्ट्रेटनिंग करवाने का तो नहीं सोच रही? अगर ऐसा है तो एक बार इससे होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में भी जान लें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hair straightener side effects hair straightening

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

cosmetics
Beauty tips

कॉस्मेटिक प्रोडक्ट की रखे-रखे हो गई है एक्सपायरी डेट, फेकें नहीं, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

1 सितंबर 2018

rica waxing
Beauty tips

नार्मल वैक्स नहीं अब बिना दर्द रिका वैक्स से पाएं अनचाहे बालों से छुटकारा, फायदे और भी बहुत

1 सितंबर 2018

heels
Beauty tips

हाई हील्स पहनकर चलना ही नहीं, डांस करना भी आसान है, बस अपनाएं ये टिप्स

4 सितंबर 2018

black hair
Beauty tips

लंबे और काले बालों की रखती हैं चाह तो 2 रुपये की इस चीज का ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल, 10 दिन में दिखेगा असर

29 अगस्त 2018

curl hair
Beauty tips

इन 4 आसान तरीकों से घर पर चुटकियों में स्ट्रेटनर की मदद से करें बालों को कर्ल

29 अगस्त 2018

Sawan 2018: Know all about the 16 shringar of a woman and its importance of wearing in sawan month
Beauty tips

सावन में भोलेबाबा को खुश करने के लिए महिलाएं करती हैं ये सोलह श्रृंगार, बस ये चीज भूलकर भी ना पहनें

6 अगस्त 2018

More in Beauty tips

6 Awesome Beauty Tips To look Gorgeous Naturally
Beauty tips

सोने से पहले करेंगे ये 6 काम तो खूबसूरती आपके कदम चूमेगी

29 जुलाई 2018

Sawan 2018: Know all about the 9 shringar of Lord Shiva in shravan month
Beauty tips

भोले बाबा को करना है प्रसन्न, तो पूजा करने से पहले यूं करें उनका श्रृंगार, फायदे भी जान लें

7 अगस्त 2018

curd
Beauty tips

सेहत के साथ ही आपकी खूबसूरती में भी चार चांद लगाता है दही, जानें 5 बड़े फायदे

24 अगस्त 2018

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Beauty tips

खुल ही गया सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की जवां और दमकती खूबसूरती का राज, जानिए उनके 5 ब्यूटी सीक्रेट

11 अगस्त 2018

Rakhi Bandhan 2018: These popular Hair Trends Are Going to Take Over festive season in 2018
Beauty tips

राखी पर यूनिक दिखने के लिए गर्ल्स अपनाएं ये 4 ट्रेंडी हेयरस्टाइल, सबसे अलग दिखेंगी

21 अगस्त 2018

Use Aloe Vera to Rejuvenate Your Hair
Beauty tips

बारिश में बालों का ध्यान रखने के लिए पार्लर छोड़ लगाएं ये हरा पत्ता, होगा जादुई असर

13 अगस्त 2018

Enhance your nail beauty with these top trending 2018 nail paints
Beauty tips

नाखूनों की खूबसूरती का रखेंगे ध्यान नेलपॉलिश के ये 5 ट्रंडी कलर्स

21 अगस्त 2018

Amazing skin care tips for monsoon
Beauty tips

बारिश में हेल्दी स्किन के लिए अपनाएं ये शानदार टिप्स, त्वचा भी कहेगी शुक्रिया

11 अगस्त 2018

Know how guava leaves can solve all your hair problems
Beauty tips

सफेद बालों को हफ्ते भर में काला कर देगा इस फल की पत्तियों से बना हेयर पैक

3 मार्च 2018

बेकिंग सोडा से पाएं गोरा रंग
Beauty tips

बेकिंग सोडा से चुटकियों में पाएं गोरा रंग, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

3 अप्रैल 2018

hair straightener
hair straightener
hair straightening
hair straightener
hair straightening

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.