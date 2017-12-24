बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: सलमान ने बताई अर्शी खान के शो से OUT होने की सबसे बड़ी वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
salman to speak over main reason of eviction of arshi khan
{"_id":"5a3f32b74f1c1b0f788b4958","slug":"salman-to-speak-over-main-reason-of-eviction-of-arshi-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094b \u0938\u0947 OUT \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:28 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 में सबसे ज्यादा अपनी अदाओं से दर्शकों को दिवाना बनाने वालीं अर्शी खान घर से बेघर हो गई हैं। आखिर तक पुनीश के बाहर होने का ही अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था। लेकिन कम वोट मिलने की वजह से अर्शी शो को छोड़ चलीं...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3b3f044f1c1b001c8ba231","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-s-father-found-condom-packets-in-her-wardrobe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3f2a1a4f1c1bf4688c3062","slug":"arshi-khan-says-vikas-will-be-ruin-after-going-myself-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0936\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3e9e154f1c1bbd208b8627","slug":"controversy-queen-arshi-khan-eliminated-from-the-bigg-boss-11-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0932\u091f\u092b\u0947\u0930, \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 OUT, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f2a1a4f1c1bf4688c3062","slug":"arshi-khan-says-vikas-will-be-ruin-after-going-myself-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0936\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3e9e154f1c1bbd208b8627","slug":"controversy-queen-arshi-khan-eliminated-from-the-bigg-boss-11-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0932\u091f\u092b\u0947\u0930, \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 OUT, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3e4e764f1c1b156b8bdf3e","slug":"bigg-boss-threatened-to-all-comtestants-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940, \u0921\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!