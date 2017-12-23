Download App
Bigg Boss 11: फिर बड़ा उलटफेर, अर्शी खान OUT, जानिए कौन सा कंटेस्टेंट किस नंबर पर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:49 PM IST
Controversy queen arshi khan eliminated from the bigg boss 11 house

बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस वीकेंड के वार में फिर बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला। वोटिंग ट्रेंड में पहले पुनीश और आकाश का नाम इसमें सबसे आगे था, लेकिन अचानक से अर्शी खान सबसे पीछे हो गईं। ठीक ऐसा ही हुआ, अर्शी खान घर से आउट हो गईं। जानिए, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर?

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

अर्शी के पापा को मिला अलमारी से कंडोम, शर्मिंदगी के कारण उठाया था ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: आज सलमान आकर पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, OUT होगा वो कंटेस्टेंट जिसकी नहीं थी उम्मीद

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma may out of the house in Weekend Ka War
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: लव ने दी इस कंटेस्टेंट को धमकी, बोले- 'इतने टुकड़े करूंगा जुड़ नहीं पाएगा'

Luv tyagi threatened to akash dadlani in jail of bigg boss 11
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss ने दी ये दिल दहला देने वाली चुनौती, डरकर एक हुए सभी कंटेस्टेंट

bigg boss threatened to all contestants of the house
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान का समर्थन करने पर इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा गुस्सा, कुत्ते से कर दी तुलना

bigg boss 11 ex contestant sshivani durga supports hina khan shilpa fans give ugly comments
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
