Bigg Boss 11 के बाद खुली किस्मत, टीवी की बहू को इस अवतार में पहले नहीं देखा होगा आपने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:43 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 के घर से बाहर निकलने के बाद कंटेस्टेंट्स की किस्मत का पिटारा खुल गया है। हमने आपको पहले ही बताया था कि शो के 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स को फिल्म या शो का ऑफर मिला है। अब इस लिस्ट में बिग बॉस 11 की ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान का नाम भी जुड़ गया है।
