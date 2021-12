83 Movie Review: भारत की शानदार जीत का जश्न मनाती है '83', फिल्म देख दर्शकों की आंख में आ गए आंसू

@RanveerOfficial What a movie u just nailed it u're a Superstar 🌟your acting no words to describe Its An emotion Thank u for this movie Literally goosebumps Lots of ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ 👏👏👏👏#83Movie #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/YyUuNTOxyP