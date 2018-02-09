अपना शहर चुनें

'डिप्रेशन' और 'ऐंगजाइअटी' की शिकार हुईं सेलिना गोमेज, सबके सामने कुबूल की बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:26 PM IST
Selena Gomez suffering from anxiety and depression, feels its a life long affair now
पॉपुलर हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और सिंगर सेलिना गोमेज उन कुछ बोल्ड स्टार्स में से हैं जिन्होंने सामने आकर कुबूल किया है कि उन्हें डिप्रेशन और ऐंगजाइअटी की समस्या है और वे इससे लगातार जंग कर रहे हैं। सेलिना ने कहा हे कि उन्हें लगता है कि वे कभी इन समस्यों से निजात नहीं पा पाएंगी। 
 
