Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married in a private ceremony

शादी के बंधन में बंधे जस्टिन बीबर, हैली बाल्डविन संग प्राइवेट वेडिंग की तस्वीरें वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 05:24 PM IST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin - फोटो : instagram
सिंगर जस्टिन बीबर और मॉडल हैली बाल्डविन ने दोबारा शादी की है। दोनों ने शादी की पहली सालगिरह के मौके पर दोबारा शादी (पहले कोर्ट मैरिज) करके फैंस को चौंका दिया। 154 वीआईपी गेस्ट की मौजूदगी में दोनों ने शादी की। इस मौके पर दोनों बेहद खूबसूरत लग रहे थे। दरअसल पिछले एक साल में दोनों की शादी पर कई तरह के सवाल उठ चुके हैं। कहा तो ये भी जा रहा है कि दोनों के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है। लेकिन दोबारा शादी करके दोनों ने सभी अफवाहों पर विराम लगा दिया है।

justin bieber hailey baldwin जस्टिन बीबर हैली बाल्डविन
