शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   You have not seen the posters of these films yet

लोगों का ध्यान खींचने के लिए बनाए जाते थे ये फिल्मी पोस्टर्स, आपने शायद ही देखे होंगे

बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 12:42 PM IST
फ़िल्मी पोस्टर
1 of 6
फ़िल्मी पोस्टर - फोटो : KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
लंदन में "अफ्रीकन गेज" नाम से घाना के फिल्मी पोस्टरों की प्रदर्शनी लगी, जिसमें 100 से ज़्यादा पोस्टर प्रदर्शित किए गए। ये पोस्टर 1970 के दशक के आखिर से लेकर 2000 के दशक के शुरुआती वर्षों के हैं। अफ्रीकन गेज" के क्यूरेटर और पोस्टर संग्राहक करुण ठाकर कहते हैं, "वे सिर्फ फिल्मी पोस्टर नहीं हैं। वे दो-दो मीटर ऊंचे, हाथ से बनाए गए असली तैल-चित्र हैं।" हाथ से पेंट किए गए इन पोस्टरों को बिलबोर्ड पोस्टर की तरह सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर, जैसे सड़क किनारे और बाजारों में लगाया जाता था। इन पोस्टरों से हॉलीवुड, बॉलीवुड, नॉलीवुड और घाना की फिल्मों के मोबाइल वीडियो क्लब स्क्रीनिंग का प्रचार किया जाता था। ये पोस्टर देखने में भयानक और चटख रंगों वाले हैं। यह जरूरी नहीं कि पोस्टर फिल्म की थीम पर ही बनाए गए हों। "जुरासिक पार्क" के पोस्टर में एक डायनासोर को एक व्यक्ति को निगलते हुए दिखाया गया है और दूसरा आदमी गोल्फ खेल रहा है। ऐसा लगता है कि इन पोस्टरों को बनाने वाले कलाकारों ने शायद फिल्म नहीं देखी होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
film posters
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

kapil dev
Bollywood

कपिल देव की बेटी अमिया की बॉलीवुड में होने जा रही धमाकेदार एंट्री, रणवीर सिंह होंगे फिल्म के हीरो

26 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

ससुरालवालों के सामने ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने निक को किया KISS तो जेठानी के साथ लगाई पानी में रेस

26 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
kesari, badla
Bollywood

5वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई 'केसरी', अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला' 75 करोड़ के पार

26 मार्च 2019

दिशा पाटनी, टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी की पिंक बिकिनी में फोटो देख टाइगर ने किया कमेंट, फैंस बोले- 'रोको यार अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को'

26 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
uday chopra
Bollywood

उदय चोपड़ा ही नहीं दीपिका-आलिया भी झेल चुकी हैं डिप्रेशन, नाकामयाबी के कारण सुसाइड के बारे में सोचा

26 मार्च 2019

मंडप पर नीता अंबानी ने उतारी बेटे और बहू की नजर
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी ने बहू श्लोका को दिया मुंह दिखाई में दिया ऐसा हीरों का हार, कीमत निकली 300 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' से निकलकर कैसे बदलती चली गईं सपना चौधरी, 10 तस्वीरों में दिखा ग्लैमरस लुक

26 मार्च 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

'जीरो' के फ्लॉप होने से शाहरुख की हो गई ऐसी हालत, फिल्म के लिए डायरेक्टर ने रख दी शर्त

26 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

कुछ घंटों के भीतर कांग्रेस में आईं-गईं सपना चौधरी, यहां पढ़े उनके 'आने-जाने' की पूरी कहानी

26 मार्च 2019

arjun kapoor mother death anniversary
Bollywood

मां की तस्वीर शेयर कर भावुक हुए अर्जुन कपूर, मलाइका-रणवीर समेत कई सेलिब्रेटीज ने पोस्ट पर दिए कमेंट

26 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
rohit sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने 9 महीने की बेटी के लिए गाया 'गली ब्वॉय' का पॉपुलर रैप, रणवीर सिंह बोले- 'ओ हो भाई! एक नंबर'

26 मार्च 2019

वेंकटेश, सलमान खान
Bollywood

शादी में दुल्हन के पिता के साथ जमकर नाचे सलमान खान, वायरल हो रहा डांस वीडियो

26 मार्च 2019

kartik aaryan
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन एक्टर ही नहीं बेहतरीन सिंगर भी हैं, अपनी फिल्म का गाना गाते हुए VIDEO वायरल

26 मार्च 2019

प्रकाश राज
Bollywood

कभी विलेन बनकर डराया तो कभी कॉमेडी कर हंसाया, जानें प्रकाश राज के जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

26 मार्च 2019

sunita kapoor birthday
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर ने पत्नी के बर्थडे पर दी लेडीज स्पेशल पार्टी, जाह्नवी-अंशुला समेत पहुंचीं ये सेलिब्रिटीज

26 मार्च 2019

फिल्म अभिनेता संजय दत्त
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने पर पहली बार बोले संजय दत्त, कहा- मैं अपने देश के साथ खड़ा हूं

26 मार्च 2019

chhapaak
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

Aishwarya,Vivek
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क

25 मार्च 2019

Prakash Raj,Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

प्रकाश राज का जन्मदिन और संजय दत्त का चुनाव लड़ने से इंकार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

26 मार्च 2019

Sunny Leone
Bollywood

कैमरे में चोरी करते हुए कैद हुईं सनी लियोनी, पकड़े जाने पर दिया ऐसा जवाब

26 मार्च 2019

pm modi biopic
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की बॉयोपिक पर बढ़ा बवाल, चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत कर बोली कांग्रेस- फिल्म से राजनीतिक फायदा

26 मार्च 2019

फ़िल्मी पोस्टर
फ़िल्मी पोस्टर - फोटो : KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
- फोटो : KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
- फोटो : KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
इमेज कॉपीरइटKARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
इमेज कॉपीरइटKARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
- फोटो : KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.