शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Twitter users can not stop trolling Priyanka Chopra for her dress at Met Gala red carpet

Met Gala रेड कार्पेट पर ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर्स बोले- लड़ाई करने जा रही हो क्या?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 03:06 PM IST
priyanka chopra
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड तक एक्टिंग का परचम लहरा चुकीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने मेट गाला Met Gala रेड कार्पेट पर दूसरी बार एंट्री मारी। इस बार वो डिजाइनर राल्फ लॉरेन के मरून रंग की वेलवेट ट्रेन गाउन में दिखीं लेकिन लोगों को उनका यह लुक कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आया, लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करने लगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
priyanka chopra met gala 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की शादी में नहीं आए बॉबी देओल और ऋतिक, ये 8 हीरोइनें भी जश्न से नदारद, वजह जान लें

9 मई 2018

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद प्यार में बदली नफरत, एक पल के लिए सौतेली बहनों को अकेला नहीं छोड़ते अर्जुन

9 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सोनम-आनंद के रिसेप्शन में सलमान ने इस हीरोइन की चुपके से खींच ली थी फोटो, पोस्ट से खुली पोल

9 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

आनंद से शादी करते ही सोनम बनीं 3000 करोड़ की संपत्ति की मालकिन, एक बंगले की कीमत 173 करोड़ रुपए

9 मई 2018

Aishwarya Rai
Bollywood

सोनम की रिसेप्शन में ऐश्वर्या ने रिपीट की ड्रेस, पिछली बार ऐसे कपड़ों ने कर दिया था शर्मसार

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
Bollywood

सोनम से आलिया तक सबने इन डिजाइनर्स के ड्रेस में बिखेरा जलवा, देख लेंगे तो नजर हटाना होगा मुश्किल

9 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन से करीना कपूर का ऐसा वीडियो आया सामने, सैफ को लग सकता है झटका

9 मई 2018

sonam wedding reception
Bollywood

तस्वीरों में देखें सोनम-आनंद की शादी का रिसेप्शन, कटरीना की बहन ने लूटी महफिल

9 मई 2018

बोनी कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन में सलमान ने अर्जुन कपूर को किया इग्नोर, फिर बोनी का रिएक्शन देख हर कोई हुआ हैरान

9 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

एक ही छत के नीचे पार्टी करते दिखे 5 एक्स लवर्स, इस एक्ट्रेस का हाल देख बोल पड़ेंगे OMG

9 मई 2018

शादी का वेन्यू
Bollywood

PHOTOS: सोनम की शादी के लिए लंदन से मंगवाई गई थी मोमबत्तियां, डेकोरेशन देख चौंधिया जाएंगी आंखें

9 मई 2018

sonam aishwarya
Bollywood

सोनम को माफ कर ऐश्वर्या ने दिखाया बड़प्पन, 9 साल से एक शब्द के कारण बना रखी थी दूरी

9 मई 2018

mumbai based motel Avantika Gaokar nude pictures have been leaked online
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से पहले ही वायरल हुईं मॉडल की अश्लील तस्वीरें, हॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर पर जड़े आरोप

9 मई 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सोनम की मां के साथ सलमान-शाहरुख ने 22 साल पुराने गाने को दोहराया, हंस-हंस के लोट-पोट हुए मेहमान

9 मई 2018

Ranveer and Anand
Bollywood

सलमान खान के गाने पर 'जीजा' को गोद में उठाकर जमकर नाचे रणवीर सिंह, देखते ही छूट जाएगी हंसी

9 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर समेत बॉलीवुड की वो 5 एक्ट्रेस, जिन्होंने करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन से रचाई शादी

9 मई 2018

SONAM KAPOOR
Bollywood

शेरवानी के साथ स्पोर्ट्स शू पहन कर ट्रोल हुए आनंद आहूजा, यूजर्स बोले-जूती सालियों ने छुपा ली क्या?

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

अफेयर की खबरों के बीच सोनम के रिसेप्शन में साथ पहुंचे रणबीर-आलिया, तस्वीरों में दिखी LOVE केमिस्ट्री

9 मई 2018

बोनी कपूर
Bollywood

अर्जुन को अभी तक माफ नहीं किया सलमान ने, सोनम की रिसेप्शन में साफ तौर पर दिखा सबूत

9 मई 2018

five bollywood star who became parents via Surrogacy
Bollywood

श्रेयस से पहले शाहरुख समेत ये 5 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी ऐसे बन चुके हैं पिता, सनी लियोन के तो जुड़वा हुए

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
Bollywood

शादी के तुरंत बाद मिसेज अहूजा ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया ऐसा अपडेट, आप भी कहेंगे- लव इस इन द एयर!

9 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की 'ननद' ने मेहमानों का किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत', ससुरालवालों के साथ जमकर झूमे आनंद आहूजा

9 मई 2018

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.