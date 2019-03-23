शहर चुनें

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की बायोपिक के पोस्टर पर इसलिए हैं जावेद अख्तर और समीर के नाम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 03:59 PM IST
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की जीवनी पर बनी फिल्म पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी में मशहूर गीतकारों जावेद अख्तर और समीर के गाने शामिल करने को लेकर फिल्म के निर्माता ने सफाई जारी की है। इसके मुताबिक दोनों के दो पुराने गीत पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी में लिए गए हैं और इन गानों का सौदा फिल्म निर्माता से मशहूर म्यूजिक कंपनी टी सीरीज ने किया है।
 
pm narendra modi vivek oberoi prime minister narendra modi javed akhtar sameer पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी विवेक ओबेरॉय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जावेद अख्तर समीर
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : twitter
