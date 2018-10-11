शहर चुनें

अब तापसी पन्नू करेंगी सबका 'गेम ओवर', शेयर किया फिल्म का पोस्टर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 12:49 PM IST
एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के साथ-साथ तमिल फिल्में भी करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने बताया था कि इस बारे में वो जल्द ही ऐलान करने वाली हैं। बुधवार को तापसी की तमिल फिल्म 'गेम ओवर' का फर्स्ट लुक सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया गया। 
पोस्टर में तापसी पन्नू एक व्हीलचेयर पर बैठी हुई हैं और उनके पैरों में प्लास्टर लगा हुआ है। फिल्म के टाइटल से ऐसा लग रहा है कि ये प्रेम कहानी पर आधारित है। पोस्टर के बैकग्राउंड में शतरंज के बोर्ड जैसा फ्लोर डिजाइन है।


वाई नॉट स्टूडियोज (Y Not Studios) के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर किया गया। तमिल और तेलुगू भाषा में बन रही इस फिल्म को रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट ने प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म को अश्विन श्रवण डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं।

taapsee pannu game over
