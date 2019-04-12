कन्हैया कुमार के समर्थन में प्रचार को उतरीं स्वरा, बोलीं 'जिया हो बिहार के लाला'

{"_id":"5cb033eabdec2214154eb9fb","slug":"swara-bhaskar-support-and-campaigns-for-cpi-candidate-kanhaiya-kumar-in-lok-sabha-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 '\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Swara Bhaskar support and campaigns for CPI Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar
- फोटो : social media
स्वरा भास्कर ने ली सेल्फी
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
कन्हैया के समर्थन में बेगूसराय की जनता को संबोधित करतीं स्वरा
- फोटो : कन्हैया के ट्विटर अकाउंट से
कन्हैया के नामांकन में पहुंची स्वरा भास्कर
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
swara bhaskar
- फोटो : file photo