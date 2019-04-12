शहर चुनें

कन्हैया कुमार के समर्थन में प्रचार को उतरीं स्वरा, बोलीं 'जिया हो बिहार के लाला'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 12:34 PM IST
Swara Bhaskar support and campaigns for CPI Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar
Swara Bhaskar support and campaigns for CPI Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar - फोटो : social media
इन दिनों देशभर में लोकसभा चुनाव के मतदान हो रहे हैं। हर साल की तरह इस बार भी तमाम राजनीतिक पार्टियां अपने प्रचार के लिए बॉलीवुड सितारों का भी साथ ले रही हैं। वहीं कन्हैया कुमार भी पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में उतरे हैं। वह बिहार की बेगूसराय सीट से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। खास बात ये है कि कन्हैया कुमार के चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर जोर-शोर से उनका साथ दे रही हैं। 
लोकसभा चुनाव लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 कन्हैया कुमार स्वरा भास्कर बेगूसराय
स्वरा भास्कर ने ली सेल्फी
स्वरा भास्कर ने ली सेल्फी - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
कन्हैया के समर्थन में बेगूसराय की जनता को संबोधित करतीं स्वरा
कन्हैया के समर्थन में बेगूसराय की जनता को संबोधित करतीं स्वरा - फोटो : कन्हैया के ट्विटर अकाउंट से
कन्हैया के नामांकन में पहुंची स्वरा भास्कर
कन्हैया के नामांकन में पहुंची स्वरा भास्कर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
swara bhaskar
swara bhaskar - फोटो : file photo
