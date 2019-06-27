शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sunny leone slam trollers in arbaz khan show pinch

सनी लियोनी ने ट्रोल करने वालों को दिया करारा जवाब, निजी जिंदगी पर भी किए कई खुलासे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 11:26 AM IST
sunny leone
1 of 5
sunny leone - फोटो : social media
अरबाज खान के टॉक शो 'पिंच' में कई बड़े सेलेब्रिटीज मेहमान बनकर आ चुके हैं । इस बार उनके शो में सनी लियोनी पहुंचीं । यहां उन्होंने अपनी पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल लाइफ को लेकर कई खुलासे किए । साथ ही उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल करने वालों को जवाब भी दिया । शो में स्टार्स आते हैं और उन्हें ट्रोल करने वालों के कमेंट पढ़ाए जाते हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sunny leone sunny leone untold story sunny leone films pinch arbaz khan coca cola सनी लियोनी सनी लियोनी फिल्म कोका कोला पिंच अरबाज खान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने शेयर की बेटी श्वेता की तस्वीर, लिखा- 'एक दिन ऐसी थी अब ऐसी हो गई'

27 जून 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर मलाइका ने अर्जुन से कबूला रिश्ता, न्यूयॉर्क में इस तरह मना रहे छुट्टियां

27 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
neena gupta
Bollywood

ग्लैमरस कपड़ों को लेकर नीना गुप्ता का बयान, बोलीं- 'मेरी हॉट फोटो को बहुत कमेंट मिलते हैं'

27 जून 2019

Kabir Singh and Ghajini
Bollywood

आमिर खान से निकला 'कबीर सिंह' का बड़ा कनेक्शन, 100 करोड़ पार करते ही हुआ खुलासा

27 जून 2019

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Article 15 film screening
Bollywood

आयुष्मान की 'आर्टिकल 15' की स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंचे सितारे, शाहरुख खान के इस अंदाज ने जीता दिल, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 जून 2019

radhika apte
Bollywood

राधिका आप्टे के हाथ से निकल गई थी विकी डोनर, बोलीं- 'वजन ज्यादा था इसलिए मेकर्स ने नहीं लिया'

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Anubhav Sinha
Bollywood

आर्टिकल 15 के डायरेक्टर अनुभव सिन्हा ने लिखा खुला खत, बोले- मेरी पत्नी भी ब्राह्मण

27 जून 2019

R. D. Burman and Sushmita Sen
Bollywood

आर डी बर्मन का जन्मदिन और सुष्मिता सेन का ब्रेकअप सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

27 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
ईशा और आनंद पीरामल का घर
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी और आनंद पीरामल के आलीशान बंगले की INSIDE तस्वीरें, इतनी जमीन पर फैला है ये 'स्वर्ग'

26 जून 2019

sushmita sen rohman shawl
Bollywood

बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल से सुष्मिता सेन ने किया ब्रेकअप? इस तरह उतारा गुस्सा

27 जून 2019

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
nusrat jahan
Bollywood

नुसरत जहां ने शपथ लेने के बाद स्पीकर के पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद, लोग बोले- ' वाह क्या संस्कार हैं'

26 जून 2019

Bollywood Actors
Bollywood

क्या आप जानते हैं इन पांच बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स की पत्नियों के बारे में, लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर

27 जून 2019

rukhsana sultana
Bollywood

संजय गांधी की करीबी थीं सैफ अली खान की सास रहीं रुखसाना, 7 अनदेखी तस्वीरों में देखिए शाही अंदाज

26 जून 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Bollywood

लाल रंग की साड़ी में पति संग रोमांटिक हुईं नुसरत जहां, शपथ लेते ही शेयर की शादी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

26 जून 2019

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

ऋतिक ने याद किया 'सुपर 30' का पापड़ बेचने वाला सीन, अमर उजाला को बताई शूटिंग के दौरान की दिक्कतें

27 जून 2019

करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर ने जन्मदिन पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, फैंस बोले- 'राहुल तो बहुत पछता रहा होगा'

26 जून 2019

R. D. Burman
Bollywood

अस्पताल के बिस्तर से धुनें बनाने वाले पंचम दा के जीवन की ये हैं 10 अनसुनी कहानियां

27 जून 2019

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के बर्थडे पर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने कंफर्म किया रिलेशन, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

27 जून 2019

Shahid, Kiara and Sandeep
Bollywood

5 फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते ही 'कबीर सिंह' की खुशी का नहीं ठिकाना, कियारा के साथ ऐसे किया सेलिब्रेट

26 जून 2019

Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी ने किया ऐसा स्टंट, खुद को रोक नहीं पाए पटौदी खानदान के दामाद, कर डाला ये कमेंट

26 जून 2019

Ekta Kapoor
Bollywood

भाई तुषार से लड़ाई होने के बाद एकता कपूर ने बुला ली थी पुलिस, खुद किया उस घटना का खुलासा

26 जून 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

ससुराल में चल रहा जेठ की दूसरी शादी का जश्न, मिनि स्कर्ट पहन पेरिस की सड़कों पर घूमती दिखीं प्रियंका

26 जून 2019

sunny leone
sunny leone - फोटो : social media
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

डॉक्टरों का कारनामा: हड्डी टूटी बाएं हाथ की लेकिन प्लास्टर चढ़ा दिया दाएं हाथ पर

बिहार के दरभंगा में डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही का एक और मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक बच्चे के बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर था लेकिन उसे प्लास्टर दाएं हाथ में चढ़ा दिया गया। मामले में कार्रवाई की बात कही जा रही है।

27 जून 2019

क्रिस गेल 1:04

World Cup 2019: वेस्टइंडीज के सलामी बल्लेबाज क्रिस गेल ने भारत के साथ मैच को बताया चैलेंजिंग

27 जून 2019

जी-20 समिट 1:58

जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए पीएम मोदी पहुंचे जापान, यहां भी गूंजा मोदी-मोदी

27 जून 2019

मोदी 1:49

पीएम मोदी ने गालिब के जिक्र के साथ सुनाया जो शेर वो गालिब का है ही नहीं

26 जून 2019

बिहार 1:57

पटना में फुटपाथ पर चढ़ी कार, 3 बच्चों समेत 4 की मौत

26 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.