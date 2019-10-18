शहर चुनें

Sunny Deol Birthday: Sunny Deol Did not talk to Shah rukh Khan After Darr Movie

डायरेक्टर की बात से नाराज होकर सनी देओल ने फाड़ दी थी अपनी जींस, आज तक नहीं किया SRK के साथ काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 04:01 PM IST
सनी देओल, शाहरुख खान
सनी देओल, शाहरुख खान - फोटो : Social Media
शाहरुख खान, सनी देओल और जूही चावला स्टारर सुपरहिट फिल्म 'डर' तो आपको याद ही होगी। इस फिल्म ने एक तरफ जहां शाहरुख के करियर को नई उड़ान दी वहीं बॉलीवुड के दो स्टार्स शाहरुख और सनी देओल के बीच मनमुटाव भी पैदा किया। क्या आप जानते हैं इस फिल्म के बाद से सनी देओल ने शाहरुख खान से बात ही नहीं की। आइए सनी देओल के जन्मदिन पर आपको बताते हैं इस फिल्म से जुड़ा ये किस्सा।
