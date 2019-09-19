सनी देओल और करिश्मा कपूर आए मुश्किल में, 20 साल पुराने इस मामले में कोर्ट ने तय किए आरोप

{"_id":"5d83b25a8ebc3e013b285006","slug":"sunny-deol-and-karisma-kapoor-accused-to-pulled-the-emergency-chain-of-a-train-20-years-before","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d83b25a8ebc3e013b285006","slug":"sunny-deol-and-karisma-kapoor-accused-to-pulled-the-emergency-chain-of-a-train-20-years-before","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sunny deol
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d83b25a8ebc3e013b285006","slug":"sunny-deol-and-karisma-kapoor-accused-to-pulled-the-emergency-chain-of-a-train-20-years-before","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Karisma Kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d83b25a8ebc3e013b285006","slug":"sunny-deol-and-karisma-kapoor-accused-to-pulled-the-emergency-chain-of-a-train-20-years-before","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Karisma Kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d83b25a8ebc3e013b285006","slug":"sunny-deol-and-karisma-kapoor-accused-to-pulled-the-emergency-chain-of-a-train-20-years-before","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sunny deol and karan deol
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai