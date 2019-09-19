शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor accused to pulled the emergency chain of a train 20 years before

सनी देओल और करिश्मा कपूर आए मुश्किल में, 20 साल पुराने इस मामले में कोर्ट ने तय किए आरोप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 10:30 PM IST
Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor
Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
अभिनेता से नेता बने सनी देेओल और अभिनेत्री करिश्मा कपूर के खिलाफ रेलवे कोर्ट ने 20 साल पुराने मामले पर आरोप तय किए हैं। कोर्ट के अनुसार इन दोनों कलाकारों ने 20 साल पहले गैरकानूनी तरीके से ट्रेन की इमरजेंसी चेन खिंची थी, जिसकी वजह से ट्रेन 25 मिनट देरी से चली। इससे यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा था। इस बात की जानकारी सनी देओल और करिश्मा कपूर के वकील ने दी है। 
