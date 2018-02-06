अपना शहर चुनें

सोनम कपूर ने फेसबुक पर लगाई ये फोटो, साल के इस महीने में हो रही है शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला़, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:03 PM IST
sonam kapoor shared her prewedding photo on facebook
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड में कमाल ना कर पाने वाली एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर शादी करने जा रही हैं। उन्होंने अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ एक वेडिंग लुक फोटो शेयर की है। खबर है कि शादी इसी साल के बीच में ही की जाएगी।
sonam kapoor facebool social media aanand ahuja anil kapoor marriage

