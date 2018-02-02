बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोनम कपूर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से पहले महिलाओं के लिए मांग रहीं पैसे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:28 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' रिलीज होने में भले ही कुछ दिन बाकी है लेकिन इस फिल्म की चर्चा जोरों पर है। हाल ही में इस फिल्म की एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर की सेनेटरी नैपकिन बांटते हुए तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुई थीं। वहीं अब सोनम कपूर लोगों से सेनेटरी नैपकिन के लिए 400 रुपये मांगते हुए दिखाई दीं।
