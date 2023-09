AALI RE AALI AATA MAAZI BAARI AALI to write dialogues for the LIONHEARTED Rohit Shetty! 🔥😍🙏❤️ Its been a dream come true to work with a maestro of Mass like him! Love you and thank you for #SinghamAgain 🙏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/iO6TIbl8jm