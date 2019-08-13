शहर चुनें

श्वेता तिवारी ने बेटी से मारपीट करने को लेकर पति पर कराया केस, अब सास ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 09:42 AM IST
श्वेता तिवारी ने अपने पति अभिनव कोहली पर बेटी पलक के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है । साथ ही पुलिस को दी शिकायत में श्वेता ने ये भी बताया कि अभिनव ने 2017 में उनकी बेटी को मोबाइल पर अश्लील तस्वीरें भी दिखाई थीं। श्वेता की शिकायत के बाद अभिनव को पुलिस स्टेशन लाया गया और उनसे पूछताछ की गई ।
