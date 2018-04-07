शहर चुनें

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से 'शोले' के इस एक्टर की मौत, 85 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 02:35 PM IST
sholay fame actor raj kishore passes away at age 85
1 of 4
फिल्म 'शोले' में काम कर चुके बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकिशोर का हार्टअटैक से 85 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। राजकिशोर ने मुंबई स्थित अपने घर में अंतिम सांस ली। 'शोले' के अलावा उन्होंने कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया। 
sholay raj kishore

