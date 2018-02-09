बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Auto Expo Event: करीना के इस स्टाइल को कॉपी करते नजर आए शाहरुख खान, देंखे तस्वीरें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:17 PM IST
शाहरुख खान दिल्ली में हुए के ऑटो एक्सपो इवेंट में नजर आए। साथ ही एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा को भी इस इवेंट में देखा गया। लेकिन इस दौरान शाहरुख खान ने करीना कपूर खान के इस स्टाइल के साथ खुद को कैमरे के सामने पेश किया। आइए जानते हैं आखिर क्या है खबर...
