शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shahid kapoor wife mira rajput troll for carrying sandals after pm narendra modi oath ceremony

शपथ समारोह से लौटते समय नंगे पैर चलने पर ट्रोल हुईं मीरा, यूजर्स बोले- 'कितनी मूर्ख है ये...?'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 02:02 PM IST
mira rajput
1 of 5
mira rajput - फोटो : social media
पीएम मोदी ने अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शाहिद कपूर को भी इनवाइट किया था । शाहिद पत्नी मीरा के साथ इस समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंचे थे । इस दौरान शाहिद सूट-बूट में नजर आए, वहीं मीरा ऑफ व्हाइट कलर के अनारकली में जंच रही थीं । समारोह से लौटते समय शाहिद और मीरा एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुए । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shahid kapoor mira rajput pm modi oath ceremony oath ceremony 2019 pm narendra modi kabir singh शाहिद कपूर मीरा राजपूत शपथ ग्रहण समारोह पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

kriti sanon
Bollywood

कृति सेनन ने खोले दिल के राज, बोलीं-पहली बार मुंबई गई, बार-बार रोई, कई ऑडिशन में रिजेक्ट

2 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

प्रचंड गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्वीट कर बोले- 'गर्मी की वजह से हालात ऐसे हो...'

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
salman khan
Bollywood

अर्पिता ने सलमान के सामने खोली थी प्रियंका की सच्चाई, पहली बार बताया उस दिन घर पर क्या हुआ था

2 जून 2019

bollywood movies
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में हमेशा हिट की गारंटी रहे हैं अंडरवर्ल्ड के किरदार, सबूत हैं ये 10 फिल्में

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
salman khan salim khan
Bollywood

जब सलमान के लिए स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल से भिड़ गए थे सलीम खान, खुद भुगती थी बेटे की सजा

2 जून 2019

Raj Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड की शादी की खबर सुनकर रात-रातभर रोते थे राज कपूर, जब उठा नरगिस का जनाजा तो रहे सबसे पीछे

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

jaaved jaafrei
Bollywood

इस खान ने मिजान जाफरी को कहा- बदसूरत, भड़के पिता जावेद जाफरी बोले- 'तुम जैसे फ्लाॅप एक्टर...'

2 जून 2019

katrina sonam
Bollywood

कटरीना ने जाह्नवी के छोटे कपड़ों को लेकर जताई थी चिंता, सोनम कपूर ने दिया करारा जवाब

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
sona mahapatra, sarfraz ahmed
Bollywood

पाक क्रिकेट कैप्टन सरफराज अहमद के सपोर्ट में उतरीं बॉलीवुड सिंगर, ट्रोल करने वाले को सुनाई खरी खोटी

2 जून 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

पिता वीरू देवगन की अस्थियां विसर्जित करते भावुक हुए अजय देवगन, रामकुंड से पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

इस फिल्म के सीक्वल की डिमांड कर ट्रोल हुए अभिषेक, यूजर्स बोले- 'हम एक और नहीं झेल सकते'

2 जून 2019

Star Kids
Bollywood

सुहाना खान के साथ NIGHT OUT पर निकलीं अनन्या-शनाया, आर्यन ने लूट ली महफिल

2 जून 2019

sanjay dutt and nargis
Bollywood

नरगिस के बर्थडे पर संजय दत्त ने शेयर की मां-बहन की पुरानी तस्वीर, कैप्शन बेहद इमोशनल

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी संग डिनर करना चाहती हैं कटरीना कैफ, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

2 जून 2019

Raj Kapoor
Bollywood

राज कपूर की फिल्मों में इस तरह कम होते गए हीरोइनों के कपड़े, आखिरी फिल्म ने तो मचा दिया था बवाल

2 जून 2019

Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

Sara, Kajal and Madhuri
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 9 हीरोइनें, असली फोटो देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

B'DaySpl: ऑनस्क्रीन KISS करने से इसलिए कतराती हैं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं करते लिपलॉक

2 जून 2019

Raj Kapoor
Bollywood

इस कारण छोटे बेटे से ताउम्र नाराज रहे राज कपूर, अंतिम संस्कार में भी कम नहीं हुई दूरी

2 जून 2019

janhvi kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ ने जाह्नवी की शॉर्ट ड्रेस पर बोली बड़ी बात, कहा 'मुझे होती है उनकी चिंता'

2 जून 2019

sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

B'DaySpl: शादी के लिए ऐसे दूल्हे की डिमांड रख चुकी हैं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, इस एक्टर पर था क्रश

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

GQ अवॉर्ड में लगा बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का मेला, देखें कटरीना से लेकर करण जौहर का ड्रेसिंग स्टाइल

2 जून 2019

mira rajput
mira rajput - फोटो : social media
mira rajput
mira rajput - फोटो : social media
oath ceremony
oath ceremony - फोटो : social media
mira rajput
mira rajput - फोटो : social media
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नीतीश के कैबिनेट विस्तार में भाजपा को जगह नहीं समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें।

2 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:21

ट्विटर से गायब हुईं कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी दिव्या स्पंदना

2 जून 2019

हेडलाइंस 1:18

भाजपा से नाराज नीतीश आज करेंगे अपने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

2 जून 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 0:49

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का आदेश, कैबिनेट की बैठकों में मंत्री नहीं ले जा सकेंगे फोन

1 जून 2019

पानी की समस्या 1:28

संगम नगरी प्रयागराज में लगातार बढ़ रही पानी की समस्या, गंदा पानी पीने को मजबूर लोग

1 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.