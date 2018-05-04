शहर चुनें

यौन शोषण के आरोपों में फंसे पाक एक्टर के समर्थन में उतरी सिंगर, बोलीं-जब छुआ तब क्यों चुप रहीं?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 04:05 PM IST
अली जफर और मीशा शफी
1 of 5
पाकिस्तानी एक्टर अली जफर पर सिंगर मीशा शफी द्वारा लगाए गए यौन शोषण के आरोपों में अब एक नया एंगल जुड़ गया है। दरअसल इस मामले में अब एक और पाकिस्तानी मॉडल और सिंगर अक्सा अली कूद पड़ी हैं। 
ali zafar aqsa ali meesha shafi

