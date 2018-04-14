शहर चुनें

जाह्नवी कपूर की एक गलती पड़ी भारी, सारा ने इस तरह छीनी बड़े बजट की फिल्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:57 PM IST
सारा अली खान
1 of 5
सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग कर रही हैं । पहली फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी होने से पहले ही उन्हें दूसरी फिल्म भी मिल गई है । रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म 'सिम्बा' में सारा रणवीर सिंह के अपोजिट नजर आएंगी । 
sara ali khan janhvi kapoor rohit shetty

