EXCLUSIVE: अक्षय की 'सूर्यवंशी' में दिखेंगे ऋतिक रोशन? जानें क्या है इस वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

पंकज शुक्ल, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 10:54 AM IST
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan
1 of 5
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : twitter
‘सिंघम, 'सिंबा' और 'सूर्यवंशी' की तिकड़ी में 'सुपर 30' में आनंद का शानदार किरदार निभाने वाले ऋतिक रोशन को भी बतौर एक पुलिस अफसर रोहित शेट्टी लाने वाले हैं।’ टीवी न्यूज बताने वाले एक न्यूज पोर्टल पर ये तथाकथित ‘एक्सक्लूसिव’ खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद से रोहित शेट्टी के फोन सुबह से लगातार बज रहे हैं। ऋतिक ने हाल ही में मुंबई पुलिस के सालाना जलसे 'उमंग' में एक पुलिस अफसर का किरदार करने की मंशा जाहिर की थी और गुरुवार सुबह से मुंबई में मची हलचल इसी के आगे की कहानी है।


 
akshay kumar sooryavanshi hrithik roshan exclusive
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : twitter
ऋतिक रोशन
ऋतिक रोशन - फोटो : मुंबई टीम, अमर उजाला
hrithik roshan
hrithik roshan - फोटो : amar ujala
Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi - फोटो : social media
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty - फोटो : social media
